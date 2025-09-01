Menu

B.C. marks Labour Day as BCGEU prepares for Tuesday strike action

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 1, 2025 5:04 pm
2 min read
BCGEU members vote overwhelming in favour of strike action
WATCH: The B.C. General Employees' Union has voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action and has issued a 72-hour strike notice. Richard Zussman has the details.
Hundreds of workers, union members and labour leaders gathered at Edmonds Park in Burnaby on Monday to mark Labour Day in the shadow of looming job action by one of B.C.’s largest public sector unions.

The B.C. General Employees Union (BCGEU) has issued strike notice, with up to 34,000 members set to start job action as early as 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Vancouver and New Westminster and District Labour Councils staged the Burnaby rally, with the theme “Workers together; unions deliver.”

Hospitality industry growing more concerned over possible BCGEU strike

Despite the province and one of its key public sector unions being at odds at the bargaining table, NDP Labour Minister Jennifer Whiteside pitched a message of solidarity to the crowd.

“Labour Day is such an important opportunity for us to shine a light on the progress of working people and their organizations, their unions. It is truly a day that belongs to all of you,” she said.

“Today we recognize that the rights we enjoy were won by workers who refused to back down, from a five-day work week and fair wages to safer workplaces, a stronger voice in shaping our workplaces. You know and I know that nothing comes without struggle.”

Future of Canada’s labour movement
On Friday, the BCGEU revealed members had voted 92.7 in favour of strike action and issued the strike notice.

The union represents workers in a variety of fields from government liquor stores and warehouses to community college instructors and municipal workers.

The Government Licensed Professionals (GLP), which represent about 1,800 licensed professionals, engineers, foresters, geoscientists, psychologists, and other specialized experts, also announced plans to issue a strike notice on Friday.

BCGEU president Paul Finch declined to say which workers could kick off job action on Tuesday if there is no last minute deal with the province.

On Monday, the union said “a portion” of its workers would be walking picket lines at “various locations” around the province, including the Jack Davis building in Victoria, a Service BC centre at 152 Street and 104 Avenue, and a Child and Family Services office on 4th Avenue in Prince George.

The union’s public service bargaining unit last took job action in 2022, resulting in a two-week strike targeting the B.C. Liquor Distribution Warehouses that disrupted alcohol and cannabis sales.

The provincial government has declined to comment on the matter beyond saying that essential services will not be affected, and that the “best agreements are always reached in bargaining and negotiations.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

