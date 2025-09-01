Menu

Video link
Headline link
Health

ER at Oliver’s South Okanagan General Hospital to close until Tuesday morning

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 1, 2025 2:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health advocate on rising number of ER closures'
Health advocate on rising number of ER closures
RELATED: Paul Adams of the BC Rural Health Network discusses the growing frustration with ER closures and why they seem to be more frequent. – Aug 7, 2025
People in need of emergency medical care in the South Okanagan will need to travel to Penticton, B.C., on Monday and overnight into Tuesday.

Interior Health says the South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver’s emergency department will be closed from 1 p.m. on Monday through to 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'ER closures signal health-care crisis, warns Doctors of BC'
ER closures signal health-care crisis, warns Doctors of BC

Officials announced the diversion at 11 a.m. on Monday, just two hours before the closure. A reason for the ER closure was not provided, however the wave of ER closures at various B.C. hospitals in recent years has typically been a result of staff shortages.

All other inpatient services at the South Okanagan General Hospital are unaffected.

People in need of emergency care are being directed to Penticton Regional Hospital, about a 40-minute drive away.

Anyone who needs life-threatening emergency care is advised to still call 911 as usual.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

