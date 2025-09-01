ER at Oliver’s South Okanagan General Hospital to close until Tuesday morning

People in need of emergency medical care in the South Okanagan will need to travel to Penticton, B.C., on Monday and overnight into Tuesday.
Interior Health says the South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver’s emergency department will be closed from 1 p.m. on Monday through to 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Officials announced the diversion at 11 a.m. on Monday, just two hours before the closure. A reason for the ER closure was not provided, however the wave of ER closures at various B.C. hospitals in recent years has typically been a result of staff shortages.
All other inpatient services at the South Okanagan General Hospital are unaffected.
People in need of emergency care are being directed to Penticton Regional Hospital, about a 40-minute drive away.
Anyone who needs life-threatening emergency care is advised to still call 911 as usual.
