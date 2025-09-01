Menu

81-year-old pedestrian struck and killed in East Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 1, 2025 1:44 pm
1 min read
Vancouver police investigate a pedestrian fatality in East Vancouver on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. View image in full screen
Vancouver police investigate a pedestrian fatality in East Vancouver on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. Global News
An early morning collision in East Vancouver has left an 81-year-old pedestrian dead.

Vancouver police said it happened around 4:30 a.m. on Monday as the man was crossing Southeast Marine Drive near Borden Street.

Investigators said the driver of a westbound grey Audi Q3 struck the man, and that despite life-saving efforts, the senior died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene, and police said speed and impairment are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

Anyone who saw the collision or has relevant video is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.

 

