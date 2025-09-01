Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

New Alberta rules around gender identity and amateur sports take effect

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted September 1, 2025 4:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s new rules around gender identity in effect'
Alberta’s new rules around gender identity in effect
Students across Alberta have returned to classrooms for another school year and as they do, the province's educators are also preparing for the implementation of controversial new gender policies. Kabi Moulitharan reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Starting Monday, athletes who wish to play in a female-only sports league may now be asked if they were recorded as female at birth.

The province will block transgender athletes from Alberta who are 12 and older from competing in female amateur sports.

It’s one of a suite of changes surrounding transgender health, education, and sport introduced last year by Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party government.

The policy directs organizations such as school divisions and sports leagues to create and implement regulations that align with the province’s requirements.

In a statement, Edmonton Public Schools says it will send home a confirmation form for student athletes who wish to participate in a competitive female-only sport.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Parents of student athletes under 18 will have to confirm that they understand and meet the provincial eligibility requirement,” the statement read.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no eligibility requirement for students to participate in their regular physical education classes or other non-competitive school events like intramurals,” the statement added.

Click to play video: 'Final Edmonton athletics invitational held before province’s trans athlete block comes into effect'
Final Edmonton athletics invitational held before province’s trans athlete block comes into effect
Trending Now

Vanessa Gomez, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Tourism of Sport, says those athletes will be required to confirm in writing that they meet the requirements set out in the Fairness and Safety in Sport Act and Regulation.

“Sport is for everyone, which is why Alberta’s government is working to make sport safe, fair and accessible for all Albertans,” Gomez said.

“Questions on how specific in-scope entities, such as school authorities, are implementing the new legislation should be directed to the individual organizations,” she added.

Under the Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, the province calls it a balanced approach to protect the integrity of female athletic competitions.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also supports the expansion of mixed-gender leagues or divisions to ensure transgender athletes can participate.

with files from The Canadian Press 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices