Man dead after motorcycle crash in Muskoka area: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the Township of Muskoka Lakes.
Police say officers of the Bracebridge OPP detachment were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Windermere Road shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
They say the lone rider — a 45-year-old man from Brampton — was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Police say Windermere Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
Trending Now
They say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Anyone with information of dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact them.
- Margaret Atwood takes aim at Alberta’s school library books ban with satirical story
- Number of sick days taken by public servants growing post-COVID
- The condo market is struggling. Are they still a good retirement plan?
- Nova Scotia officials ask people not to use drones around crew fighting wildfires
Comments