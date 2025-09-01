Man dead after motorcycle crash in Muskoka area: OPP

See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the Township of Muskoka Lakes.

Police say officers of the Bracebridge OPP detachment were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Windermere Road shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.

They say the lone rider — a 45-year-old man from Brampton — was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say Windermere Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

They say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information of dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact them.