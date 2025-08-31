Friday night all-terrain vehicle crash kills 24-year-old New Brunswick man

RCMP say a 24-year-old man has died following an all-terrain-vehicle crash in southeastern New Brunswick.
Police say officers were called to Centrale Street in Memramcook on Friday night, following reports of a crash.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
They say they believe the crash happened when the all-terrain vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
They say the driver was ejected from the seat, while the vehicle landed in a ditch.
Trending Now
The driver, who was from Dieppe, N.B., died at the scene.
The New Brunswick coroner’s office is helping with the investigation.
Comments