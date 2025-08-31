Friday night all-terrain vehicle crash kills 24-year-old New Brunswick man

See more sharing options

RCMP say a 24-year-old man has died following an all-terrain-vehicle crash in southeastern New Brunswick.

Police say officers were called to Centrale Street in Memramcook on Friday night, following reports of a crash.

They say they believe the crash happened when the all-terrain vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

They say the driver was ejected from the seat, while the vehicle landed in a ditch.

The driver, who was from Dieppe, N.B., died at the scene.

The New Brunswick coroner’s office is helping with the investigation.