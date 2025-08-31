Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Friday night all-terrain vehicle crash kills 24-year-old New Brunswick man

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2025 3:30 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen at a news conference on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen at a news conference on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP say a 24-year-old man has died following an all-terrain-vehicle crash in southeastern New Brunswick.

Police say officers were called to Centrale Street in Memramcook on Friday night, following reports of a crash.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say they believe the crash happened when the all-terrain vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

They say the driver was ejected from the seat, while the vehicle landed in a ditch.

Trending Now

The driver, who was from Dieppe, N.B., died at the scene.

The New Brunswick coroner’s office is helping with the investigation.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices