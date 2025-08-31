Police investigating suspicious death of 82-year-old man in south Edmonton

Police are investigating the suspicious death of an 82-year-old man found in medical distress in the backyard of a south Edmonton home.Emergency crews responded to the area of 104 Street and 85 Avenue around 8:25 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30 after reports of a man in distress.The man was treated at the scene and taken to hospital, where he later died.The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section is now leading the investigation.An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 2.Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.