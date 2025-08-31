Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police investigating suspicious death of 82-year-old man in south Edmonton

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted August 31, 2025 3:49 pm
1 min read
An 82-year-old man has died after being found in medical distress in a south Edmonton backyard. Police are treating the death as suspicious. View image in full screen
An 82-year-old man has died after being found in medical distress in a south Edmonton backyard. Police are treating the death as suspicious. Jason Franson/ CP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky
Police are investigating the suspicious death of an 82-year-old man found in medical distress in the backyard of a south Edmonton home.Emergency crews responded to the area of 104 Street and 85 Avenue around 8:25 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30 after reports of a man in distress.The man was treated at the scene and taken to hospital, where he later died.The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section is now leading the investigation.An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 2.Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices