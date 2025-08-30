Calgary police warn of bear sighting in Signal Hill neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police, along with officers from Alberta Fish and Wildlife, are on the hunt for a bear in the southwest neighbourhood of Signal Hill.

Police said the bear was last spotted wandering around the 2900 block of Signal Hill Drive.

That’s an area on a hill near Batallion Park.

They are asking residents of the area to keep an eye out for the animal and are advising anyone who does see it to avoid approaching it.

Police said if officers are able to locate the animal they will attempt to capture it and relocate it to an area outside the city.