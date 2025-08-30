Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Calgary police warn of bear sighting in Signal Hill neighbourhood

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 30, 2025 4:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta Parks issues bear warning for all provincial parks in Kananaskis and the Bow Valley'
Alberta Parks issues bear warning for all provincial parks in Kananaskis and the Bow Valley
WATCH: (Aug. 14, 2025) Alberta Parks has issued a blanket bear warning for all provincial parks and protected areas in Kananaskis and the Bow Valley as bear sightings become more common. As Meghan Cobb reports, some experts say the warning could be in place until hibernation. – Aug 14, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police, along with officers from Alberta Fish and Wildlife, are on the hunt for a bear in the southwest neighbourhood of Signal Hill.

Police said the bear was last spotted wandering around the 2900 block of Signal Hill Drive.

That’s an area on a hill near Batallion Park.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They are asking residents of the area to keep an eye out for the animal and are advising anyone who does see it to avoid approaching it.

Police said if officers are able to locate the animal they will attempt to capture it and relocate it to an area outside the city.

Click to play video: 'Bear encounters: What to do when you see one – stop, talk, walk'
Bear encounters: What to do when you see one – stop, talk, walk
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices