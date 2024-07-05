Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Grizzly bear warning issued for popular hiking, camping spot in K-Country

By Cam Green Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 4:43 pm
1 min read
A grizzly bear sow appears out of the forest in Kananaskis Country, Alta. View image in full screen
File - A grizzly bear appears out of the forest in Kananaskis Country, Alta. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta Parks issued a bear warning Thursday for a popular lake and campground in Kananaskis Country near the B.C. border.

In a pair of advisories posted to its website on Thursday, Alberta Parks said multiple grizzly bears are frequenting the Elbow Lake and Elbow Lake Backcountry campground in the Peter Lougheed Provincial Park.

The warning is in place until further notice.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Although an advisory is in place for this area, bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region at any time,” Alberta Parks said in the advisory.

To avoid an encounter with a bear, Alberta Parks is urging people to make plenty of noise and travel in groups, be aware of their surroundings, carry bear spray and keep their pets on a leash.

Alberta Parks is asking anyone who spots a bear to report it to 403-591-7755.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Father and son tracking bear in B.C. attacked by grizzly'
Father and son tracking bear in B.C. attacked by grizzly
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices