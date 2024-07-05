Grizzly bear warning issued for popular hiking, camping spot in K-Country

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Parks issued a bear warning Thursday for a popular lake and campground in Kananaskis Country near the B.C. border.

In a pair of advisories posted to its website on Thursday, Alberta Parks said multiple grizzly bears are frequenting the Elbow Lake and Elbow Lake Backcountry campground in the Peter Lougheed Provincial Park.

The warning is in place until further notice.

“Although an advisory is in place for this area, bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region at any time,” Alberta Parks said in the advisory.

To avoid an encounter with a bear, Alberta Parks is urging people to make plenty of noise and travel in groups, be aware of their surroundings, carry bear spray and keep their pets on a leash.

Alberta Parks is asking anyone who spots a bear to report it to 403-591-7755.

