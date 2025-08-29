Menu

Canada

Kelowna family targeted by late-night harassment

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted August 29, 2025 8:38 pm
2 min read
WATCH: A family in Kelowna's Kettle Valley neighbourhood say a group of youth are again targeting their home with late-night disturbances. As Victoria Femia reports, the incidents have left them fearful for their safety.
What some might dismiss as teenage mischief has turned into months of late-night harassment for one Kelowna, B.C., family.

For safety reasons, Global News is not identifying the homeowner. He will only be referred to as Robert.

Robert says his Kettle Valley home has been repeatedly targeted by a group of teenagers, usually between the hours of 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

“Our house was targeted four different times, starting at about 11 o’clock,” he told Global News.

He describes the incidents as more than just pranks, saying the teens aggressively bang on his home, yell profanities, and ride recklessly around the neighbourhood.

“The more I react, the more they ramp it up,” Robert said. “They’ll be yelling, swearing — encouraging me to come outside and fight them. Saying things like, ‘Come on old man.’”

Global News first spoke with Robert in April when the harassment allegedly began. At that time, the activity eventually subsided. But now, he says, it has returned — and it’s worse.

“My daughter won’t sleep downstairs anymore,” Robert said. “The banging happens right outside her bedroom. A few nights ago, she said she wants to move.”

One of his neighbours, Mohini Singh, is now speaking up. While Singh also serves as a Kelowna city councillor, she emphasized she is voicing concern as a fellow resident and parent — not in an official role.

“Now I’m speaking up,” Singh said. “What if I get attacked next?”

She says she lives just a few doors down and has witnessed the behaviour first hand.

“They were peeling down this road on scooters at high speeds. Where are the parents? Do they not know where their kids are in the middle of the night?”

Robert says he’s been in contact with city officials and the RCMP in an effort to stop what he describes as an escalating pattern of harassment. So far, the problem has persisted.

“I’m not going to stop. If these boys think they can scare me into silence — no,” he said. “I’ll do everything I can to protect my child, within the confines of the law.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

