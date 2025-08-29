Riders-Bombers rivalry fuels tourism in Regina

See more sharing options

The Labour Day Classic is bringing more than just football to Regina this weekend.

With the Roughriders hosting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, hotels across the city are reporting full bookings.

Tourism officials say the annual rivalry game is one of the busiest weekends of the year, drawing thousands of visitors and generating a major economic boost.

