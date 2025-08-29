Menu

Canada

Riders-Bombers rivalry fuels tourism in Regina

By Manjot Singh Global News
Posted August 29, 2025 7:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Riders-Bombers rivalry fuels tourism in Regina'
Riders-Bombers rivalry fuels tourism in Regina
WATCH: With the Roughriders hosting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, hotels and restaurants across the city are reporting full bookings and packed tables.
The Labour Day Classic is bringing more than just football to Regina this weekend.

With the Roughriders hosting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, hotels across the city are reporting full bookings.

Tourism officials say the annual rivalry game is one of the busiest weekends of the year, drawing thousands of visitors and generating a major economic boost.

Manjot Singh has more in the video above.

