Blue Jays shut down Yimi Garcia for season

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Reliever Yimi Garcia will miss the rest of the Toronto Blue Jays’ season.

Garcia needs surgery on his right arm to clean up the scar tissue around his elbow.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider made the announcement hours before Toronto hosted the Milwaukee Brewers in a showdown between the top teams in Major League Baseball.

Story continues below advertisement

Schneider says that the exact date of Garcia’s operation hasn’t been determined, but that the 35-year-old will be back for spring training in 2026.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Veteran slugger Anthony Santander took batting practice with Blue Jays teammates for the first time in months.

He has been out since late May with an injured shoulder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2025.