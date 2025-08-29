SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Sports

Blue Jays shut down Yimi Garcia for season

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2025 4:30 pm
1 min read
Share

TORONTO – Reliever Yimi Garcia will miss the rest of the Toronto Blue Jays’ season.

Garcia needs surgery on his right arm to clean up the scar tissue around his elbow.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider made the announcement hours before Toronto hosted the Milwaukee Brewers in a showdown between the top teams in Major League Baseball.

Schneider says that the exact date of Garcia’s operation hasn’t been determined, but that the 35-year-old will be back for spring training in 2026.

Veteran slugger Anthony Santander took batting practice with Blue Jays teammates for the first time in months.

He has been out since late May with an injured shoulder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

