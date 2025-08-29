Winnipeg firefighters extinguish Bannatyne Avenue blaze early Friday

See more sharing options

Winnipeg firefighters continue to investigate the cause of a blaze at a commercial building on Bannatyne Avenue.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said its crews were called to the 200 block of Bannatyne just after 5 a.m. and were able to get the fire under control within an hour and 20 minutes.

No one was injured, and no damage estimates are available, the WFPS said.