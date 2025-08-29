Menu

Fire

Winnipeg firefighters extinguish Bannatyne Avenue blaze early Friday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 29, 2025 12:09 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg fire crews on the scene at Bannatyne Avenue Friday morning. View image in full screen
Winnipeg fire crews on the scene at Bannatyne Avenue Friday morning. Michael Draven / Global News
Winnipeg firefighters continue to investigate the cause of a blaze at a commercial building on Bannatyne Avenue.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said its crews were called to the 200 block of Bannatyne just after 5 a.m. and were able to get the fire under control within an hour and 20 minutes.

No one was injured, and no damage estimates are available, the WFPS said.

