Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

VPD veteran Fiona Wilson sworn in as Victoria’s first female police chief

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 28, 2025 6:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fiona Wilson named new chief constable for VicPD'
Fiona Wilson named new chief constable for VicPD
RELATED: We are hearing from Victoria's new and first female chief constable for the first time. The Victoria Police Department announced the hiring of Fiona Wilson on Thursday. She will be heading to the island from the Vancouver Police Department. Kylie Stanton has more. – Apr 11, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Victoria Police Department welcomed its first-ever female chief constable on Thursday.

At a formal ceremony at Government House in Victoria, Fiona Wilson took command from outgoing-chief Del Manak, who headed the department for almost 10 years.

Before taking over as Victoria’s top cop, Wilson was interim chief at the Vancouver Police Department.

She served more than two and a half decades with the VPD, where she started with roles including patrolling the Downtown Eastside and as an investigator in the Sex Crimes Unit, before moving on to a variety of leadership roles including promotion to deputy chief in 2021.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Thursday, Wilson said that while she is new to Victoria, she feels that parts of the city are a microcosm of Vancouver, and that she would apply some of the same principles she used to police the mainland.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have had 27 years of experience almost in Vancouver, and during that time I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on working to address some of the upstream causes of crime and disorder,” Wilson said.

Trending Now

“For anyone who knows me, I take a very compassionate approach to social challenges in our communities, but I also think it’s important that everyone in community can enjoy public spaces, so through that lens, I will be tackling those challenges head-on.”

Manak said Thursday that that after a 30-year career with the Victoria police, he was confident he is leaving the department in good hands.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices