Canada

Canada’s top court won’t hear appeal in land dispute at Ontario’s Sauble Beach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2025 12:53 pm
1 min read
Saugeen First Nation members work on changing the lettering of the former Sauble Beach welcome sign, updated to reflect the reallocation of the land to the First Nations community, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Cheree Urscheler (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada has declined to hear an appeal of a lower-court ruling that upheld a First Nation’s ownership of a stretch of land at a popular Ontario beach after a lengthy dispute.

This dismissal comes nearly two months after members of Saugeen First Nation changed the iconic “Welcome to Sauble Beach” sign that greeted beach visitors.

The temporary “Welcome to Saugeen Beach” sign was erected to reflect the First Nation’s ownership of the land, with the town’s mayor expressing disappointment that he wasn’t alerted of the change.

The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld last December the decision that 2.2 kilometres of the coastline in South Bruce Peninsula was incorrectly surveyed 170 years ago.

The portion of the land is valuable fishing ground for the First Nation community and was surrendered in 1854 in an agreement with the Crown to give up portions of Bruce Peninsula.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

