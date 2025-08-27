Montreal police investigating death of six-month-old baby

Montreal police say they are investigating the death of a six-month-old infant after responding to a call in the downtown Ville-Marie borough late last week.
Officers were called to a residence on Ontario Street on Friday evening following a 911 call reporting an unconscious baby, police spokesperson Manuel Couture said. The baby was taken to hospital, where death was later confirmed.
Couture said investigators are working with the coroner’s office to determine the cause and circumstances of the infant’s death. No arrests have been made and no charges have been laid.
Under standard procedure, Montreal police investigate all deaths involving children under the age of six.
