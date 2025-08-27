Menu

Crime

Montreal police investigating death of six-month-old baby

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted August 27, 2025 4:06 pm
1 min read
A Montreal police shoulder patch is seen on an officer in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A Montreal police shoulder patch is seen on an officer in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Montreal police say they are investigating the death of a six-month-old infant after responding to a call in the downtown Ville-Marie borough late last week.

Officers were called to a residence on Ontario Street on Friday evening following a 911 call reporting an unconscious baby, police spokesperson Manuel Couture said. The baby was taken to hospital, where death was later confirmed.

Couture said investigators are working with the coroner’s office to determine the cause and circumstances of the infant’s death. No arrests have been made and no charges have been laid.

Under standard procedure, Montreal police investigate all deaths involving children under the age of six.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

