Ontario to offer RSV vaccines to all seniors over 75 starting this fall

Starting this fall, Ontario seniors over the age of 75 will be eligible for a free vaccine that protects against respiratory syncytial virus.

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the shot will be available through the publicly funded immunization program ahead of the upcoming respiratory illness season.

The program already offers RSV shots to high-risk adults aged 60 to 74, infants up to eight months old in their first RSV season, as well as high-risk children up to two years old in their second RSV season.

Jones says pregnant women will continue to have the option to receive an RSV vaccine to help protect infants at birth.

She says more information on where families can access the vaccine will be provided in the coming weeks.

RSV causes cold-like symptoms and can lead to severe respiratory illness in infants, young children and seniors.