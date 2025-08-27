Menu

Crime

Montreal police make arrest in Israeli flag burning outside Hampstead town hall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2025 1:07 pm
1 min read
Montreal produces 1st of its kind framework on DEI, but excludes antisemitism and Islamophobia
WATCH: Montreal produces 1st of its kind framework on DEI, but excludes antisemitism and Islamophobia.
Montreal police say they have arrested a suspect after an Israeli flag on display outside a suburban town hall was set on fire.

On Tuesday police arrested a 39-year-old man in the Villeray—St-Michel—Parc-Extension borough, and arson squad investigators seized items from an apartment.

The investigation was carried out by the police hate crimes unit.

Dispatchers received a call on Monday around 7 a.m. about a fire in front of Hampstead Town Hall.

Police discovered that an Israeli flag had been burned, resulting in minor damage.

The mayor of Hampstead says the Israeli flag outside town hall had also been set on fire the preceding Friday.

Police say prosecutors will determine whether the suspect will be charged.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

