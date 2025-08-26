Jays closer Hoffman struggles in loss to Twins

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The game-tying solo shot stung. The go-ahead homer was a body blow.

Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman bent over on the mound and rested his hands on his knees as Matt Wallner’s three-run blast cleared the wall for Minnesota’s second homer of the ninth inning.

Mickey Gasper had pulled the Twins even with his first career homer and Wallner’s 20th homer of the year was the difference as Minnesota came back for a 7-5 victory over Toronto on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre.

Hoffman (8-5) took the loss after his seventh blown save of the season.

“Some nights you don’t have it,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. “Tonight was one of the nights.”

The six-foot-five, 235-pound right-hander can be electric when he’s on point. When he’s off, things can go sideways in a hurry.

His 28 saves are proof that Hoffman can thrive when the game is on the line. But his bloated 4.77 earned-run average is well above what’s needed from a high-leverage reliever.

“His numbers obviously I know aren’t where they need to be, but I think (he’s) the same guy that pretty much carried us for two straight months,” said Toronto starter Chris Bassitt. “And then yes, (he’s) had a couple of bad ones. But overall, I trust him more than anyone.”

With Toronto’s lead in the East Division standings down to four games, lockdown-style performances from the closer will be needed down the stretch as the Blue Jays try to improve their seeding in the American League.

Hoffman has converted just two of his last five save opportunities and has a 6.75 ERA in his last seven appearances.

Calls for a shakeup of the team’s high-leverage arms will only grow with his latest performance, but Schneider plans to stick with him.

“When he’s available and you want to save a game, I’m going to bring him in,” he said. “He’s shown that he can do it.”

The loss overshadowed a strong performance by Blue Jays slugger George Springer, who hit two home runs, scored four times and had four hits. He leads the team with 24 homers this season.

Nathan Lukes had three hits and Ernie Clement and Bo Bichette each chipped in with a pair. Bichette leads the major leagues in hits (167) and multi-hit games (48).

Toronto had a 4-0 lead after five innings. Bassitt kept Minnesota off the scoreboard until Luke Keaschall’s two-run homer in the sixth.

The right-hander allowed two earned runs and four hits over 5 2/3 innings. He had six strikeouts and three walks.

Twins reliever Michael Tonkin (2-0) recorded two outs in the eighth inning for the win and Justin Topa survived a nervy ninth for his fourth save.

Topa got Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to fly out with a runner on to end the game as Toronto fell to 77-56 overall and an AL-best 43-22 at home.

The Blue Jays and Twins will square off in the rubber game of the three-game series on Wednesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2025.