Edmonton’s trees are changing their colours early

Send this page to someone via email

Summer is coming to a close, although you can’t tell with this week’s weather.

Around Edmonton, you may have noticed that some trees are already changing colours, but that isn’t because they’re ready to embrace fall.

Local arborists with Davey Tree Edmonton say there are several factors that contribute to the trees showing early colours.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Over the past few years, the trees in the city have shown signs of drought and this trend continues this year.

“We’ve had a significant drought for quite a few years. We’ve had a decent amount of rain this year, but it’s still under what we’d like to see as far as the amount of moisture for trees,” said Kevin Sproule with Davey Tree.

“Unfortunately, the trees will show signs of stress of drought even with the rain that we’ve had this year.”

Story continues below advertisement

Click the video above to learn more.