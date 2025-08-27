Menu

Environment

Edmonton’s trees are changing their colours early

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted August 27, 2025 10:37 am
1 min read
Edmonton trees changing colour early
Summer is coming to a close, although you can't tell with the weather in Edmonton. Around the city, you may have noticed that some trees are already changing colours, but there’s a reason behind this. Jasmine King explains.
Summer is coming to a close, although you can’t tell with this week’s weather.

Around Edmonton, you may have noticed that some trees are already changing colours, but that isn’t because they’re ready to embrace fall.

Local arborists with Davey Tree Edmonton say there are several factors that contribute to the trees showing early colours.

Over the past few years, the trees in the city have shown signs of drought and this trend continues this year.

“We’ve had a significant drought for quite a few years. We’ve had a decent amount of rain this year, but it’s still under what we’d like to see as far as the amount of moisture for trees,” said Kevin Sproule with Davey Tree.

“Unfortunately, the trees will show signs of stress of drought even with the rain that we’ve had this year.”

Click the video above to learn more.

