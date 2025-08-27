Granite Curling Club parking lot dispute discussed at Municipal Board hearing

Send this page to someone via email

The future of a Granite Curling Club parking lot is once again up for discussion.

A Municipal Board hearing began Tuesday into the controversial rezoning of the lot, which could pave the way for a 111-unit affordable housing project. Around half of the units in that estimated $45-million project would be below market rate.

The planned developer on the city property is the University of Winnipeg Community Renewal Corporation.

“I don’t know necessarily if it’s become a community controversy, but it’s certainly impacting the Granite Curling Club and its users and their perception,” said CEO Jeremy Read, who believes the development would be an important way to address the housing shortage in the area.

“We’re joint-ventured with All Saints Anglican Church just down the block in 110 units in the West Broadway Commons building. We have 56 affordable units in that building and 350 households that are on waitlists for those affordable units.”

Officials with the curling club and their legal representation said they can’t comment until the conclusion of the hearing. Previously, concerns cited included a loss of more than half of the club’s parking spots and fear that the development could impact the future of the historic club that opened in 1912.

