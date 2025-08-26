Menu

Canada

More Canadians commute as remote work declines, StatCan data shows

By Rianna Lim The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2025 12:34 pm
2 min read
The number of Canadians commuting to work rose for the fourth year in a row, a Statistics Canada report said Tuesday, as hybrid workers are increasingly spending more time in the workplace than at home.

The agency said those mostly working from home amounted to 17.4 per cent of employed people compared with 18.7 per cent in May 2024.

Those who worked only outside the home totalled 77.6 per cent in May, up one percentage point from a year earlier, the report said. The percentage of hybrid workers who worked both at home and outside their home was 5.1 in May, up from 4.8 per cent.

The agency said the Ottawa-Gatineau area saw the biggest jump in commuters this year — up nearly 10 per cent — and its commuter levels are now on par with Toronto at 76 per cent.

Vehicle use remained dominant but declined slightly, as Statistics Canada said the share of commuters mainly using a car, truck or van to get to work fell to 80.9 per cent in May compared with 81.5 per cent a year earlier.

‘No real plus value’: Public servants protest in-office mandate

Public transit commuters rose to 11.9 per cent from 11.4 per cent, it said, while those walking or cycling to work accounted for 6.2 per cent of commuters, up from 6 per cent a year earlier.

Those who took public transit had the longest average commute at 44 minutes, the report said, while those who drove to work had a 25-minute commute on average. Those who walked or cycled to work averaged a 15-minute commute.

Toronto continued to have the longest average commute among major cities, reaching 34.9 minutes, the report said.

StatCan also reported that racialized populations have longer average commute times and are more likely to take public transit as they tend to live in larger cities with traffic congestion.

South Asian, Black and Chinese commuters spent an average of 30 minutes travelling to work, compared with non-racialized, non-Indigenous commuters who averaged 25-minute commutes. The report also said West Asian, South Asian and Latin American groups had “considerably higher” rates of commutes that are an hour or longer compared to non-racialized, non-Indigenous commuters.

Tuesday’s report comes after some private sector companies, including several Canadian banks, announced that employees would be required to spend more time at the office.

The Ontario government also made a similar move earlier this month, announcing that its public servants will be required to return to the office full time, with employees going in-person five days a week by January 2026.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

