Billionaire and Dr. Oz rally for Edgewood, B.C. ostrich farm ahead of planned cull

Another day of uncertainty looms over Edgewood’s Universal Ostrich Farm after the owners lost their final appeal to prevent the culling of nearly 400 ostriches. The birds tested positive for avian flu last winter, and their fate now rests with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

“I don’t wish this on any farmer, nor any Canadian citizen,” said Katie Pasitney, co-owner of Universal Ostrich Farm. “It’s been anxiety, fear.”

The case has attracted international attention. U.S. radio host and billionaire John Catsimatidis and Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, held a press conference Monday calling on Canadian authorities to allow further testing of the birds from the FDA.

“We’re here because we’re concerned about these iconic, ancient animals,” said Catsimatidis.

Dr. Oz added, “I think we have an opportunity to do something helpful for Canada, for the United States, and for the global community — if we can learn from the 400 ostriches currently in British Columbia.”

Farm owners argue the birds have shown no symptoms in over 200 days and have likely developed herd immunity. They believe the ostriches could offer critical insights into avian flu resistance and should be studied, not destroyed.

The Federal Court of Appeal disagreed, ruling that the CFIA acted reasonably. In a statement, the agency said, “We conduct these necessary disease control measures to protect public health and minimize the economic impact on Canada’s poultry industry.”

Dr. Oz has offered to relocate the ostriches to his Florida ranch, where he says they could continue to be researched.

“We have an incredible opportunity to advance science,” he said. “These birds were able to withstand a potentially deadly virus. Why would we throw away that unique insight?”

Pasitney echoed that sentiment: “If Canada refuses to collaborate and insists on killing them, then moving the ostriches to Florida may be the only option left.”

The farm is now seeking an emergency stay order, and may even appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada. Legal fees have already climbed to roughly $35,000 USD, all covered by Catsimatidis in a final effort to save the flock.