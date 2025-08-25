Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Canada seeks free trade pact with South American bloc Mercosur in new talks

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 25, 2025 6:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump threatens 50% tariffs on Brazil over ‘witch hunt’ trial of former president Bolsonaro'
Trump threatens 50% tariffs on Brazil over ‘witch hunt’ trial of former president Bolsonaro
RELATED: Trump threatens 50% tariffs on Brazil over 'witch hunt' trial of former president Bolsonaro – Jul 10, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada and South American bloc Mercosur will resume negotiations for a free-trade agreement, Brasilia and Ottawa announced on Monday after a meeting in Brazil’s capital.

Mercosur, whose rotating presidency is currently held by Brazil, is a major exporter of beef, soybeans and minerals. Besides Brazil, the bloc includes Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, while Bolivia is in the process of becoming a full member.

“We have directed our senior trade officials to engage in discussions, including a meeting of chief negotiators in early October, in order to resume Free Trade Agreement negotiations,” Brazil and Canada said in a joint statement.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Canada signaled renewed interest in restarting talks with Mercosur last month, as part of a broader push to diversify trade away from the United States amid uncertainty caused by tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“At a time when rules-based trading is being threatened, we need to stand with like-minded partners, as Brazil is, to really build on that structure, to make sure that structure exists, to promote more trade,” Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu told reporters in Brasilia.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Talks between Canada and Mercosur have been stalled since 2021 as South American countries focussed on local issues such as elections, before Trump’s policy shifts reset the trade agenda.

“Brazil and Canada have been affected by measures that distort the legitimate flow of goods and investments, adopted without technical justification,” Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said, calling the October meeting “important” for the progress of the talks.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia; Writing by Andre Romani; Editing by Brendan O’Boyle and Kylie Madry)

© 2025 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices