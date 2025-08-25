SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Jays slugger Guerrero Jr. back in starting lineup

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2025 4:50 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returned to the starting lineup Monday against the Minnesota Twins after missing about a week with a hamstring injury.

He was slated to bat third as the designated hitter in the opener of the three-game series at Rogers Centre.

“We want to kind of ease him back in a little bit,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider.

Guerrero, who entered the night game with 21 homers and 69 RBIs on the season, was used as a pinch-hitter in Sunday’s 5-3 loss in Miami.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘Risk-reward could be huge:’ Fans react to Blue Jays acquiring Bieber, Dominguez'
‘Risk-reward could be huge:’ Fans react to Blue Jays acquiring Bieber, Dominguez
It was his first appearance since he was hurt in an Aug. 18 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Guerrero suffered the injury as he stretched both legs to make a play at first base. He later left the game due to left hamstring inflammation.

He took regular batting practice and tested the leg with running drills in recent days to prepare for his return.

Guerrero could be back at first base as early as Tuesday, Schneider said, adding they’ll use a day-by-day approach for his return to the field.

Guerrero entered play with 21 homers and 69 RBIs for the first-place Blue Jays, who started the day with a five-game lead on the Boston Red Sox in the American League East.

Also Monday, Toronto recalled left-hander Justin Bruihl from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons and optioned right-hander Paxton Schultz.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

