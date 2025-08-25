Manitoba’s smoky summer not impacting some outdoor attendances

Send this page to someone via email

The poor air quality this summer has impacted how Manitobans enjoy their summer, but hasn’t stopped them from getting outdoors altogether.

Both Assiniboine Park and Zoo as well as FortWhyte Alive have actually seen slight increases in attendance this year compared to 2024.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

That’s despite it being the smokiest year in Manitoba on record.

So far, this summer has had 48 days where the air quality was considered high risk or worse. That’s compared to 10 in 2023, and just eight in 2024.

Global’s Vasilios Bellos has more on what has still been an active outdoor season for Manitobans in the video above