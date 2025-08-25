Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Manitoba’s smoky summer not impacting some outdoor attendances

By Vasilios Bellos Global News
Posted August 25, 2025 9:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Smoky conditions not deterring Manitobans'
Smoky conditions not deterring Manitobans
The poor air quality this summer has impacted how Manitobans enjoy their summer, but hasn't stopped them from getting outdoors altogether. Many of Winnipeg's classic summer attractions actually saw an increase in visitors compared to last year. Vasilios Bellos reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The poor air quality this summer has impacted how Manitobans enjoy their summer, but hasn’t stopped them from getting outdoors altogether.

Both Assiniboine Park and Zoo as well as FortWhyte Alive have actually seen slight increases in attendance this year compared to 2024.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

That’s despite it being the smokiest year in Manitoba on record.

So far, this summer has had 48 days where the air quality was considered high risk or worse. That’s compared to 10 in 2023, and just eight in 2024.

Trending Now

Global’s Vasilios Bellos has more on what has still been an active outdoor season for Manitobans in the video above

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices