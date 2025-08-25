Jays slugger Guerrero Jr. back in starting lineup

TORONTO – Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is returning to the starting lineup for the first time in a week.
He’s slated to serve as designated hitter in Toronto’s game against the Minnesota Twins tonight at Rogers Centre.
Guerrero will bat third in the opener of the three-game series.
He was used as a pinch-hitter in Sunday’s 5-3 loss in Miami, his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury in an Aug. 18 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Guerrero enters play with 21 homers and 69 RBIs for the first-place Blue Jays, who start the day with a five-game lead on the Boston Red Sox in the American League East.
Toronto also recalled left-hander Justin Bruihl from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons and optioned right-hander Paxton Schultz.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2025.
