SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jays slugger Guerrero Jr. back in starting lineup

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2025 4:23 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is returning to the starting lineup for the first time in a week.

He’s slated to serve as designated hitter in Toronto’s game against the Minnesota Twins tonight at Rogers Centre.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘Risk-reward could be huge:’ Fans react to Blue Jays acquiring Bieber, Dominguez'
‘Risk-reward could be huge:’ Fans react to Blue Jays acquiring Bieber, Dominguez

Guerrero will bat third in the opener of the three-game series.

Story continues below advertisement

He was used as a pinch-hitter in Sunday’s 5-3 loss in Miami, his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury in an Aug. 18 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Guerrero enters play with 21 homers and 69 RBIs for the first-place Blue Jays, who start the day with a five-game lead on the Boston Red Sox in the American League East.

Trending Now

Toronto also recalled left-hander Justin Bruihl from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons and optioned right-hander Paxton Schultz.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices