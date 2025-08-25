Sarnia kidnapping suspects beat, threaten to set victim on fire: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Sarnia, Ont., have arrested two people after they say a woman was kidnapped and assaulted in the city last week.

On Aug. 20, police say they were called about a kidnapping that had happened two days prior.

Police say they learned that a 50-year-old woman had been assaulted, kidnapped and later released.

Sarnia police say the investigation revealed that on Aug. 18 at 10:30 p.m., the victim was at her London Road residence when she answered her door.

After answering the door, police say the victim was assaulted by a woman she knew, who then forced her to go with them to a nearby residence.

A second assailant, a man, was waiting at the second location, police say.

Police say the victim was then assaulted and bound to a chair.

“The suspects continued to assault the victim and at one point held a large edged weapon against the victim’s neck, and threatened to be killed if they did not comply with the suspects demands,” police said in a release.

The victim says liquid was poured over her head and the assailants threatened to set her on fire.

Police say several of the victim’s personal belongings were also taken.

After being forcibly confined for a lengthy amount of time, police say the victim was eventually released.

Police say the victim suffered bruising and swelling and had two black eyes but no life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, officers executed a search warrant at a home around 9 a.m., where the two suspects were taken into custody.

During the search of the home, police say officers found evidence consistent with the robbery and kidnapping, as well as 41 grams of cocaine and other items indicative of drug trafficking.

The total street value of the cocaine seized is estimated to be $5,031.

A 36-year-old Sarnia woman of Exmouth Street was held for bail and faces 10 charges, including robbery, kidnapping, assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats to cause death.

A 51-year-old man of London Road in Sarnia was held for bail and is charged with forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death and possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance.

Following their bail hearings, both suspects were remanded into custody by the court.