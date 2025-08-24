Body of missing Norwegian hiker found on banks of northeastern Manitoba river

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a missing Norwegian hiker was recovered on Sunday afternoon, RCMP in Gillam, Man., confirmed in a social media update.

Steffen Skjottelvik, 29, was found dead on the banks of the Hayes River, a short distance away from where his jacket was recovered on Friday.

Ground searchers recovered his body and transported it to Gillam before it would be taken to Winnipeg for an autopsy, RCMP said.

On Thursday, searchers canvassing treacherous muskeg and swift-moving rivers recovered a backpack and rifle belonging to Skjottelvik, who was on a cross-continental journey of the Canadian wilderness.

Skjottelvik was travelling on foot with his two dogs from Fort Severn, Ont., to York Factory in northern Manitoba when he went missing last week.

Officers and locals had searched the area with drones, boats and helicopters due to the hazardous conditions and potential encounters with wildlife.

A spokesman for the hiker’s family, Christian Dyresen, said Skjottelvik was inspired to undertake the trip after a well-known Norwegian television personality completed a similar expedition.

Gillam RCMP said they would like to thank the community members from Fort Severn and Parks Canada who assisted in the search.

– with files from Sam Thompson, Global News