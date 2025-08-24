SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Jays recall Schultz, option Fluharty to minors

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2025 11:59 am
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled right-hander Paxton Schultz from triple-A Buffalo and made him active for the team’s series finale against the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

In a corresponding move, the team optioned left-hander Mason Fluharty to the minors.

Schultz was optioned to Buffalo on Aug. 1 a couple of days after being activated from the 15-game injured list with right middle finger inflammation. The 27-year-old relief pitcher has bounced between the Jays and Buffalo since Toronto selected his contract from Buffalo on April 20.

He’s played 12 games for the Jays and has a 4.56 earned-run average with 27 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings of action.

Fluharty has been in the Jays lineup since he was recalled back on July 21.

The 24-year-old reliever has a 4-2 record in 51 games for Toronto this year and has a 4.94 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings played.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

