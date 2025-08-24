Carney not ruling out Canadian troops on ground in Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is not ruling out putting Canadian troops on the ground in Ukraine as part of an eventual security guarantee against Russia.

Carney made the comments at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of a surprise visit to Kyiv today.

He was asked whether he would put troops on the ground as part of a joint effort with other allies to help maintain peace if a ceasefire deal can be reached.

Carney said the coalition of countries co-operating to assist Ukraine is still in talks about what those protections would look like, but he said he would not exclude the presence of troops.

Earlier in the day Carney delivered a speech as part of Independence Day ceremonies in Kyiv reaffirming Canada’s support for Ukraine as efforts to broker a peace intensify.

