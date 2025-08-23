Parole Board details B.C. sex offender’s ‘pattern’ of breaching court conditions

Send this page to someone via email

The Parole Board of Canada says convicted sex offender Randall Hopley remains an “undue risk to society” after the B.C. man left a halfway house in May the day he was released from prison.

A board decision this month says Hopley became angry and refused to stay at the community residential facility where he was sent to serve out the remainder of an 18-month sentence failing to attend court and breaching conditions of a long-term supervision order.

The decision says Hopley has a pattern of breaching court-imposed conditions including a prohibition on contact with children and from accessing pornography.

The board says Hopley objected to staying at the facility he was sent on his statutory release from prison, claiming he’d heard “horror stories” about it and that his belongings were at a different facility where he knew other residents and got along with staff.

The decision says the board found “several concerns” about Hopley’s high-risk to reoffend when he’s “unlawfully at large,” and ordered his statutory release revoked because of his undue risk to society.

The board decision says Hopley’s criminal history dates back to 1985, and he’s been convicted of sexual assault, child abduction and various property offences.

The Parole Board’s decision says Hopley will again be eligible for statutory release, which lets federal inmates serve the last third of their sentences in the community under conditions, in September.