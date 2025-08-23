Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Parole Board details B.C. sex offender’s ‘pattern’ of breaching court conditions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2025 3:53 pm
1 min read
Parole Board revokes release of sex offender Randall Hopley, calling him an "undue risk" after he fled a halfway house day of his prison release in May. View image in full screen
Parole Board revokes release of sex offender Randall Hopley, calling him an "undue risk" after he fled a halfway house day of his prison release in May. Bill Graveland/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Parole Board of Canada says convicted sex offender Randall Hopley remains an “undue risk to society” after the B.C. man left a halfway house in May the day he was released from prison.

A board decision this month says Hopley became angry and refused to stay at the community residential facility where he was sent to serve out the remainder of an 18-month sentence failing to attend court and breaching conditions of a long-term supervision order.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The decision says Hopley has a pattern of breaching court-imposed conditions including a prohibition on contact with children and from accessing pornography.

The board says Hopley objected to staying at the facility he was sent on his statutory release from prison, claiming he’d heard “horror stories” about it and that his belongings were at a different facility where he knew other residents and got along with staff.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The decision says the board found “several concerns” about Hopley’s high-risk to reoffend when he’s “unlawfully at large,” and ordered his statutory release revoked because of his undue risk to society.

The board decision says Hopley’s criminal history dates back to 1985, and he’s been convicted of sexual assault, child abduction and various property offences.

The Parole Board’s decision says Hopley will again be eligible for statutory release, which lets federal inmates serve the last third of their sentences in the community under conditions, in September.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices