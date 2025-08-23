Visiting Elks win third straight with 30-20 victory over Redblacks

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks rolled to their third straight win, taking advantage of yet another sluggish start by the Ottawa Redblacks, to leave the nation’s capital with a 30-20 victory Friday night.

With Ottawa (3-8) mounting a comeback, Edmonton quarterback Cody Fajardo, who finished 22-for-28 for 270 yards and one interception, was able to sustain a solid drive and hand the ball off to Justin Rankin who charged his way through the middle for a six-yard touchdown to take a 27-17 lead with 7:40 remaining.

Ottawa added a 26-yard field goal with three minutes remaining to get within a touchdown but the Redblacks were unable to close the gap. Vincent Blanchard added a 35-yard field goal in the final minute for the Elks (4-6).

A scary moment took place in the final minutes of the game when Ottawa DL Daniel Okpoko took a hit, got up and signalled for help and then dropped to the ground. He was taken off the field by ambulance.

With Dru Brown sidelined by a knee injury, backup quarterback Dustin Crum made his third start of the season, completing 23-of-29 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown. He also added 59 rushing yards and another TD.

Ottawa opened the second half strong, marching down the field on an eight-play drive that ended with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Andre Miller, cutting Edmonton’s lead to 20-14. Lewis Ward added a 20-yard field to goal to get within three points early in the fourth quarter.

Ottawa salvaged the first half thanks to linebacker Ayinde Eley, who came up with an interception in his debut at middle linebacker. Just four plays later, which included a 28-yard pass to Keelan White, Crum capped off the drive with a touchdown from the goal line.

Fajardo punched in a TD from the one-yard line early in the second quarter. Edmonton extended its lead when Javon Leake spotted an opening and raced 80 yards for a punt return touchdown to make it 17-0. The Elks added a 31-yard field goal to take a 20-7 lead at the half.

First-quarter scoring woes continued for the Redblacks. Ottawa has just a single point in the opening frame over its last five games.

The Elks had a 3-0 lead off a 33-yard field goal.

NOTES

Redblacks coach Bob Dyce squared off against his son Trysten, who is the Elks’ running backs coach and offensive assistant.

UP NEXT

Elks: Visit the Calgary Stampeders on Monday, Sept. 1.

Redblacks: Host the B.C. Lions on Friday, Sept. 5.