Crime

Armed suspects on ATVs prompts shelter in place for Alberta community: RCMP

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted August 22, 2025 4:15 pm
1 min read
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Alberta RCMP were advising residents in the community of Calling Lake to remain in their homes on Friday afternoon as officers attempted to locate individuals with firearms who Mounties said were traveling on ATVs.

RCMP said in a news release they were able to locate the individuals after initial calls came in, however the suspects fled the scene after showing their firearms to responding officers, prompting a shelter in place advisory.

While the advisory is in place, Calling Lake residents are being asked to not open their doors to strangers, not to confront or approach the suspects, and to contact police should they notice any suspicious activity.

The public is also being asked not to post anything regarding the police response to social media until the situation has been resolved.

Calling Lake is approximately 211 kilometres north of Edmonton.

