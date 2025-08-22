Carney says trip to Germany aimed at “intensifying” talks on key projects

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney will soon travel to Europe in a bid to deepen economic and security ties with Germany.

Carney told reporters Friday he will meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Tuesday.

“Canada has a good partnership with Germany. It’s been built up over the years, but it can be much, much better and I’m confident that with this chancellor, and the focus of our government, that it will,” he said.

Carney said that he will be “picking up discussions” started with Merz in the spring when the pair met in Rome and later at the G7 summit in Alberta.

Carney said he will be looking to deepen opportunities under Canada’s trade pact with the European Union — the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or CETA.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a broad range of areas, from critical minerals to energy and defence and security, where we are intensifying our discussions with Germany,” he said.

4:04 Carney announces removal of retaliatory tariffs on US goods compliant with CUSMA

Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson, Defence Minister David McGuinty and Industry Minister Mélanie Joly will accompany Carney on the trip.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The German government announced the planned meeting ahead of Carney’s press conference Friday.

Berlin’s statement said the two leaders are expected to discuss current foreign and economic policy issues.

The European trip comes as attempt to broker peace in Ukraine intensify. The war ramped up this week after peace talks in Alaska failed to secure a ceasefire and Russia launched one of its a heaviest bombardments against Ukraine in weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

Carney has been a part of multiple virtual meetings of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, a bloc of nations including Canada and Germany that seeks to bolster Ukraine in its war with Russia.