40-year-old man rescued after getting stuck in children’s slide

A Connecticut man is recovering after being rescued from a children’s slide where he became stuck.

The 40-year-old man was found by firefighters in a playground at Northeast Elementary School in Vernon, Conn., at about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, the town’s fire department said in a Facebook statement.

View image in full screen According to Vernon Fire Department’s statement a 40-year-old man had to be rescued from a slide after becoming stuck, head and feet first. Vernon Fire Department

Crews found the man “wedged feet and head first down the slide and stuck in the middle portion,” according to first responders.

EMS teams provided oxygen to the patient, who was in “extreme discomfort,” the statement said, adding that hot temperatures contributed to the man’s distress.

Ventilation was also set up to help cool the space where he was stuck.

Firefighters had to remove a section of the slide to release the man, who, upon being rescued, was evaluated at the scene but refused treatment and transport to a local emergency room.

The fire department wrote that the incident was a “unique” call for service but that all involved maintained the highest levels of professionalism.