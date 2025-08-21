Oliveira, Collaros lead Bombers to 2nd straight victory in Montreal

With the Montreal Alouettes down to their fourth-string quarterback, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ starting quarterback made sure there would be no upset.

Zach Collaros had one of his best games of the season throwing for 263 yards and a touchdown along with completing 26 of 30 passes as the Bombers knocked off the Alouettes 26-13 in Montreal.

The Bombers win their second straight game and move to 6-4 on the season, still third place in the West, but now with the same number of wins as the 6-3 Calgary Stampeders.

Collaros picked up those numbers despite losing receivers Nic Demski and Jerreth Sterns to injury during the game.

Before Demski left the game in the second quarter, he caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Collaros in the final seconds of the opening quarter to put the Bombers in front 10-3.

It was Demski’s sixth touchdown catch of the season, and his 400th reception as a Bomber. It was also the 81st straight game he’s had a reception.

Another star on the night for the Bombers was Brady Oliveira who led the team in rushing and receiving. He had his best rushing performance of the season, breaking 100 yards on the ground for the first time (16 carries, 137 yards, 1 TD) and he also made 9 catches out of the backfield for 73 yards.

Bombers kicker Sergio Castillo was also stellar once again, nailing all four of his field goals.

Montreal started fourth-stringer James Morgan at quarterback, and while he showed some flashes, the Bombers defence took advantage of his inexperience, picking him off twice as Evan Holm and Trey Vaval came away with interceptions.

Next up for the Bombers is one of the most anticipated games of the season, a matchup against the first-place Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina on Sunday, August 31.