Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Ontario college support staff take step toward strike with ‘no board’ request

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2025 7:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario college executive pay increases as layoffs and campus closures hit'
Ontario college executive pay increases as layoffs and campus closures hit
RELATED: Ontario college executive pay increases as layoffs and campus closures hit – Apr 12, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The union that represents thousands of full-time support staff at Ontario’s colleges has taken a step toward a possible strike.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says it has requested a “no board” report, and once issued by the province’s labour ministry it would set a 16-day countdown to a legal strike position.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The union says there is no strike date at this time, but it would put them in a position to withdraw services for the fall semester.

Members voted earlier this month 77.3 per cent in favour of authorizing a strike, if necessary.

Trending Now

The College Employer Council, the bargaining agent for the province’s publicly funded colleges, has said the union’s demands would expose colleges to more than $900 million in additional costs.

OPSEU has proposed a moratorium on campus closures and preventing further layoffs, as the sector has seen closures and what the union describes as thousands of job losses due to a funding crisis.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices