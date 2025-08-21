Woman charged with criminal negligence after two-month-old drowns in Manitoba

A woman has been charged with criminal negligence causing death in the drowning of a two-month-old baby last year in northern Manitoba.
RCMP say officers responded to a report of an unresponsive infant last September in Lynn Lake, northwest of Thompson.
They say when officers arrived at the hospital, the baby was not breathing and was pronounced dead.
Following an investigation, a 38-year-old woman was charged this week.
She is due to appear in court on Nov. 25.
