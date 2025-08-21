Menu

Canada

RRC adapting to changing industries by offering new programs

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted August 21, 2025 8:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RRC adapting to changing industries by offering new programs'
RRC adapting to changing industries by offering new programs
RRC Polytech is offering five new programs this school year to keep up with a changing job market. Teagan Rasche reports.
Students will go back to school at Red River College Polytech on Monday. Until then, entertainment production instructor Brendon Sawatzky is putting the finishing touches on a brand new program.

“It’s really suited for people who want to take a creative project from start to finish,” Sawatzky said.

Sawatzky will be teaching the school’s new entertainment production program.

“There’s really not enough producers. Everyone you talk to has a film they would like to do, write or direct and so a need for more producers is really important,” Sawatzky said.

The entertainment production program is one of five new programs RRC Polytech is offering this school year to keep up with a changing job market.

For the full story, watch the video above.

