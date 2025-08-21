RRC adapting to changing industries by offering new programs

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Students will go back to school at Red River College Polytech on Monday. Until then, entertainment production instructor Brendon Sawatzky is putting the finishing touches on a brand new program.

“It’s really suited for people who want to take a creative project from start to finish,” Sawatzky said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Sawatzky will be teaching the school’s new entertainment production program.

“There’s really not enough producers. Everyone you talk to has a film they would like to do, write or direct and so a need for more producers is really important,” Sawatzky said.

The entertainment production program is one of five new programs RRC Polytech is offering this school year to keep up with a changing job market.

For the full story, watch the video above.