B.C. government sets new housing targets for 10 more communities

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia has set new housing targets for a group of 10 more municipalities with the goal of meeting housing demands in the province.

It says the orders aim to boost housing supply by about 40,000 homes over the next five years.

The Housing Ministry says it’s the fourth group of communities in the expanded housing-targets program, and includes Burnaby, Coquitlam, Courtenay, the Township of Langley, Langford, Penticton, Pitt Meadows, Richmond, Squamish and Vernon.

The ministry says in a news release that each municipality has been given five-year targets, which begin on Sept. 1 and reflect 75 per cent of their estimated housing needs.

1:58 B.C. municipalities struggling to meet housing targets set by province

It says each municipality has been given a set of guidelines that recommend the number of units by size, and how many should be owned or rentals.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry says more than 14,000 of the homes will be below-market rentals.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It says more than 16,000 new homes have been built in the first 30 communities selected for housing targets.

The biggest housing order in the latest group is for 10,240 homes in Burnaby, while Coquitlam, Richmond and the Township of Langley are each being told to boost supply by more than 6,000 homes.