Donald Trump says he’s going out on patrol with D.C. police

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will join Washington, D.C., police and the military on Thursday on their evening patrol of the city’s streets.

“I’m going to be going out tonight, I think, with the police, and with the military, of course,” Trump said in an interview with Newsmax reporter Todd Starnes on his radio show.

A White House official told Reuters that the president’s exact plans are forthcoming, but didn’t provide any additional details.

View image in full screen Pedestrians pass an MRAP (mine resistant ambush protected vehicles) combat vehicle deployed by the Washington, D.C., National Guard outside Union Station on Aug. 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee / Getty Images

Last week, Trump deployed thousands of troops to the city and federalized its police department because he says crime and homelessness are rampant in the nation’s capital.

Story continues below advertisement

7:43 Trump seizes control of DC police: emergency or overreach?

Police statistics show homicides, robberies and burglaries are down this year when compared with this time in 2024 — overall, violent crime is down 26 per cent compared with this time a year ago.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Wednesday, U.S. Vice-President JD Vance was greeted by a wave of boos and heckles as he, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Stephen Miller, the deputy chief of staff at the White House, arrived at an event for National Guard troops deployed in Washington.

One onlooker can be heard shouting, “F–k you, Pete, f–king Nazi.”

“Get out of my city,” another person yelled.

0:32 JD Vance heckled on visit to National Guard

In a post on X on Thursday, Vance wrote “Make DC Safe Again,” having told troops the previous day, “We appreciate everything you’re doing.… You guys bust your asses all day, we give you a hamburger, not a fair trade but we’re grateful for everything you guys do.”

Story continues below advertisement

Make DC Safe Again 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QxS4mnJfzm — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) August 21, 2025

— With files from Reuters