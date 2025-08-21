New rules for pets in Edmonton as city revamps bylaw

Send this page to someone via email

After more than 20 years, Edmonton’s Animal Licensing and Control bylaw is getting a revamp.

The bylaw increases fines for things like dog attacks. The City of Edmonton said fines range from $250 up to $3,000 for an attack causing serious injury to a person or the death of an animal.

It also aims to control feral cat populations. The city estimates there are more than 70,000 feral or unowned cats living in Edmonton.

John Wilson, director of Animal Care and Park Rangers, said the changes follow two years of consultations.

Also of note for pet owners, licensing feeds will increase by $1 per year over the next three years starting in 2016. The city said this will help with financial pressures on its ability to care for animals in Edmonton.

You can learn more by watching the video at the top of this story.