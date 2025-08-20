Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP arrest minor in Montreal on terror-related charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2025 4:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global National: Aug. 19'
Global National: Aug. 19
Watch: Global National: Aug. 19
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The RCMP say they have arrested a minor in Montreal on terrorism-related charges.

Police say they arrested the young male in the city’s Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough around 1:30 p.m.

Cpl. Érique Gasse says the youth had pledged allegiance to Islamic State and was ready to carry out at least one attack on behalf of the terrorist group.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Gasse says in an interview the youth intended to procure weapons such as AK-47s for the attack.

The investigation began last April and Gasse says the public was never in danger.

Trending Now

The accused is scheduled to appear in youth court on Thursday on three counts: providing or making available property or services for terrorist purposes; participation the activity of a terrorist group; and facilitating a terrorist activity.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices