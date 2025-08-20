RCMP arrest minor in Montreal on terror-related charges

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP say they have arrested a minor in Montreal on terrorism-related charges.

Police say they arrested the young male in the city’s Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough around 1:30 p.m.

Cpl. Érique Gasse says the youth had pledged allegiance to Islamic State and was ready to carry out at least one attack on behalf of the terrorist group.

Gasse says in an interview the youth intended to procure weapons such as AK-47s for the attack.

The investigation began last April and Gasse says the public was never in danger.

The accused is scheduled to appear in youth court on Thursday on three counts: providing or making available property or services for terrorist purposes; participation the activity of a terrorist group; and facilitating a terrorist activity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2025.