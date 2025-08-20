N.S. wildfires: Blaze in Annapolis Valley continues to burn ‘out of control’

Send this page to someone via email

The wildfire in Annapolis Valley that has forced 100 homes to be evacuated continued to rage on Wednesday morning, according to the province.

While the Long Lake wildfires are still listed as “out of control” by the province, they did not grow overnight, according to the morning update.

“There are still no reports of damage to homes. Crews are still working on dozer guards,” the report noted.

The province says that 52 firefighters are working at the scene alongside 22 from Ontario and 39 other local firefighters, and that more help is on the way.

Additional firefighters from Ontario are expected to arrive on Wednesday night, while the government is also expecting planes from Manitoba and helicopters from Saskatchewan to arrive.

Scott Tingley with the Natural Resources Department said Tuesday the Long Lake wildfire in the western part of the province is composed of a series of fires that together cover roughly 32 square kilometres of land.

At a media briefing, Tingley said firefighters are focusing efforts on the northern side of the wildfire that is closest to homes near West Dalhousie, where about 100 homes were evacuated after officials declared a state of emergency on Saturday. He did not say how many homes are threatened by fire.

“The fire did cross the West Dalhousie Road … so there are structures and homes in the immediate vicinity, and structure protection equipment and tactics are remaining in place,” Tingley said.

Staff have been closely watching the weather forecast and movement of Hurricane Erin, Tingley said, which is expected to bring easterly winds and a “drier air mass” to the region.

“We do anticipate that there could be a couple of challenging days in between now and likely Saturday and Sunday as things dry out, continue to dry out through the week, winds shift and increase,” he said.

— With files from the Canadian Press