Crime

Voyeurism added to lengthy list of charges for Winnipeg man: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 20, 2025 11:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Domestic violence in Manitoba'
Domestic violence in Manitoba
RELATED: Domestic violence shelter providers are bracing for a surge in demand that comes at this time every year. Melissa Ridgen reports – Jan 2, 2025
A man who was previously charged with a number of serious, violent offences is now facing a voyeurism charge, Winnipeg police said.

The suspect, 35, was arrested in July after an investigation by the domestic violence unit, and charged with sexual assault, assault, assault by choking, suffocating or strangling, and mischief under $5,000.

Police said they searched the man’s electronic devices and found intimate images of the same victim, taken without consent. He was re-arrested and taken into custody.

Click to play video: 'Man, woman dead after police respond to domestic call at Winnipeg home'
Man, woman dead after police respond to domestic call at Winnipeg home
