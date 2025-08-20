Voyeurism added to lengthy list of charges for Winnipeg man: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man who was previously charged with a number of serious, violent offences is now facing a voyeurism charge, Winnipeg police said.

The suspect, 35, was arrested in July after an investigation by the domestic violence unit, and charged with sexual assault, assault, assault by choking, suffocating or strangling, and mischief under $5,000.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said they searched the man’s electronic devices and found intimate images of the same victim, taken without consent. He was re-arrested and taken into custody.