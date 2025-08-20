Voyeurism added to lengthy list of charges for Winnipeg man: police

A man who was previously charged with a number of serious, violent offences is now facing a voyeurism charge, Winnipeg police said.
The suspect, 35, was arrested in July after an investigation by the domestic violence unit, and charged with sexual assault, assault, assault by choking, suffocating or strangling, and mischief under $5,000.
Police said they searched the man’s electronic devices and found intimate images of the same victim, taken without consent. He was re-arrested and taken into custody.
