Crime

Manitoba RCMP say same man suspected in pair of Richer-area break-ins

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 20, 2025 10:55 am
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP believe these images depict the same man, who is a suspect in a pair of break-ins. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP believe these images depict the same man, who is a suspect in a pair of break-ins. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are looking for a man they believe was behind a pair of break-ins at a business in Richer only weeks apart.

In the first incident, which took place on July 26 shortly before 4:30 a.m., a man was captured on surveillance footage entering a business and stealing cash.

The suspect was wearing a black balaclava, a dark jacket and pants, a red buttoned shirt and a hat, and was carrying a yellow crowbar. He was spotted leaving the scene in a blue van.

On Aug. 18, the same business was broken into just before 4 a.m. by a man also wearing a black balaclava and carrying a yellow crowbar. He also took cash and fled the scene.

Police said the suspect’s shoes are similar in each incident, and they believe it’s the same person.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Steinbach detachment at 204-326-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

