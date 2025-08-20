Firefighters tackle Wednesday morning blaze at Exchange District restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters are urging Winnipeggers to avoid an area of the east Exchange District Wednesday morning, as they continue to look into a blaze at a popular McDermot Avenue restaurant and bar.

Fire crews were called to the building housing Johnny G’s around 5:45 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from inside. They were able to get the fire under control in just under an hour, but are expected to remain at the scene throughout the morning.

View image in full screen Winnipeg firefighters are seen outside Johnny G’s restaurant on McDermot Avenue on Wednesday morning. Michael Draven / Global News

No one was hurt in the fire, and damage estimates aren’t available.

McDermot and Bannatyne Avenue between Rorie Street and Main Street were closed to traffic Wednesday as firefighters continued to work.