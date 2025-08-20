Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Firefighters tackle Wednesday morning blaze at Exchange District restaurant

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 20, 2025 9:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fire on McDermot Avenue Wednesday morning'
Fire on McDermot Avenue Wednesday morning
Firefighters are urging Winnipeggers to avoid an area of the east Exchange District Wednesday morning, as they continue to look into a blaze at a popular McDermot Avenue restaurant and bar.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Firefighters are urging Winnipeggers to avoid an area of the east Exchange District Wednesday morning, as they continue to look into a blaze at a popular McDermot Avenue restaurant and bar.

Fire crews were called to the building housing Johnny G’s around 5:45 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from inside. They were able to get the fire under control in just under an hour, but are expected to remain at the scene throughout the morning.

Winnipeg firefighters are seen outside Johnny G’s restaurant on McDermot Avenue on Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Winnipeg firefighters are seen outside Johnny G’s restaurant on McDermot Avenue on Wednesday morning. Michael Draven / Global News

No one was hurt in the fire, and damage estimates aren’t available.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

McDermot and Bannatyne Avenue between Rorie Street and Main Street were closed to traffic Wednesday as firefighters continued to work.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service’s new 5-priority dispatch system goes live'
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service’s new 5-priority dispatch system goes live
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices