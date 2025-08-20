SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Quebec government renews promise to make changes to forestry reform bill

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2025 8:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New report reveals Quebec not prepared to face extreme weather'
New report reveals Quebec not prepared to face extreme weather
RELATED: New report reveals Quebec not prepared to face extreme weather – May 28, 2024
The Quebec government is renewing its promise to modify a forestry bill that has provoked blockades and growing tension in the province.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière said Tuesday evening that the forestry reform bill must be amended to take into account the rights of First Nations.

His social media statement came after a six-hour meeting with First Nations leaders and representatives of the forest industry.

He and Natural Resources Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina are expected to meet today with the Assembly of First Nations Quebec–Labrador and the office of Premier François Legault.

The legislation would designate certain areas of public land as forestry zones, but Indigenous leaders say it infringes on their rights.

A series of blockades in recent months in opposition to the bill has disrupted operations for some in the forestry sector.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

