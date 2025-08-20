Menu

Consumer

Air Canada flights set to ramp up as restart continues after strike

By Sammy Hudes The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2025 7:07 am
1 min read
Air Canada slowly resumes service after flight attendants’ strike ends
Air Canada flights within North America are expected to ramp up this morning as the airline continues its operational restart following a three-day flight attendants’ strike.

The company resumed flights Tuesday afternoon after a complete halt to Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge routes that began early Saturday morning.

It said it was focusing on outbound international flights to start.

Air Canada, flight attendants reach tentative deal
The airline has cautioned that a return to full, regular service would take seven to 10 days as aircraft and crew are out of position, and that some flights will continue to be cancelled until the schedule is stabilized.

It is offering customers with cancelled flights a full refund or credit for future travel if they cannot be rebooked on a competitor’s flight.

Air Canada and the union representing more than 10,000 of its flight attendants struck a new tentative agreement on Tuesday morning with the help of a federal mediator.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

